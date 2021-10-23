Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,508 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

Shares of CME stock opened at $217.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

