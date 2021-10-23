Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 155,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 77,803 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of COHU opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

COHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other Cohu news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,438.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yon Jorden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.