Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,821 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 74,288 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $390.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.81 and a 200 day moving average of $352.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.35 and a 12-month high of $396.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,414 shares of company stock valued at $98,582,183. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.