Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $290,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $304.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $204.97 and a 12-month high of $306.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.56.

