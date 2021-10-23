Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 2,252.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Equinox Gold worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 36.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 11.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.08. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.