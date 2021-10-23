Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.02 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 72.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 45,955 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 22.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.