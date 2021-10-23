Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stock Holdings Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,302,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 36,984 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,048,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 59,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $55.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

