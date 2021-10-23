Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,815,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,155,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIBS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,464,548 shares in the company, valued at $23,198,440.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 44,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 million. Analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.