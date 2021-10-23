Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,746 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Federal by 17.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 56.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Washington Federal by 39.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WAFD shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $36.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

