Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 104.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Yext were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after buying an additional 672,442 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,314,000 after buying an additional 299,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after buying an additional 368,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after buying an additional 111,083 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $12.52 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

