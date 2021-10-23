48,701 Shares in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.09% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,329,000.

NASDAQ SRET opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

