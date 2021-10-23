Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $51,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $4,442,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

