Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.98% of Sleep Number worth $51,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 23.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 120,788 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 28.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

