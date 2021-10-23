TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $52,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total transaction of $40,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $192,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $13,855,030. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.60 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.06.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNET. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

