Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $53,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 182,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

SAVE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

Shares of SAVE opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

