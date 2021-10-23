Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,537,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of CommScope worth $54,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

NASDAQ COMM opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.