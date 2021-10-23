The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $505,000 Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of America’s Car-Mart worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,030,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CRMT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

CRMT opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $766.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $141.40. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

