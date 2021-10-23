Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,944 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 573,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,944 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in eHealth were worth $33,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of EHTH opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.02.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

