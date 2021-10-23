Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 94,126 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of Vipshop worth $314,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

