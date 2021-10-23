Geode Capital Management LLC Has $55.25 Million Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of PROG worth $55,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in PROG by 224.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in PROG by 25.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in PROG by 55.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PROG in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in PROG in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PRG opened at $46.95 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROG news, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

