Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $54,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,785,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 34.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 209,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.80. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $993,750 over the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

