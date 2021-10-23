Vanguard Group Inc. Has $311.45 Million Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,207,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Associated Banc worth $311,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $228,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

