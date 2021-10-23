OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 18,441 Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Slam at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAM. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000.

NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. Slam Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

