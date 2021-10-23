OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $160,000 in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

