OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $145,000 in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,990,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,953,000.

NASDAQ ARRWU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

