OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

NASDAQ PACX opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.