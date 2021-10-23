OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPACU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $163,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPACU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

