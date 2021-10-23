OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $134,000 in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $6,854,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $16,037,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HERA opened at $9.75 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

