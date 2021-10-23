Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,100,318 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,173,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cloudera worth $319,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Cloudera stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $227,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,755,408.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 424,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,399. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

