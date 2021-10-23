Royal Bank of Canada Raises Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $74.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.63.

ENTA opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $1,494,302. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 407,185 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,897 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,620,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 78,792 shares during the last quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

