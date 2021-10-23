Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VSCO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000.

