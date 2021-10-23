Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of ETRN opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.06.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 86.6% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 496.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 646,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 538,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.