Barclays Begins Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,887.23.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,751.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,551.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,508.48 and a one year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

