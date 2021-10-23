Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,987,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Anaplan by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAN. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $33,157,845. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

