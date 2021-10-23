Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

AUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.