Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 29,200 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 27.9% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, William Marsh Rice University purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

