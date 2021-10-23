$0.06 EPS Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. Casa Systems reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.53 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $453,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,796 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $6,251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Casa Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after buying an additional 371,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Casa Systems by 11,972.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 187,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,530,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $533.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

