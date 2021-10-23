Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Fidus Investment posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDUS. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Hovde Group raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 82.58%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

