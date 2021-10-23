-$0.90 EPS Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.33). Guardant Health reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

GH stock opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average is $124.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 233.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $129,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

