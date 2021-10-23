Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $700.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $715.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $556.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.58. Lam Research has a one year low of $333.31 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Lam Research by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1,672.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,335,000 after buying an additional 102,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

