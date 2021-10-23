Leslie Stretch Sells 31,862 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,862 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $1,081,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,958 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,080,819.56.

On Friday, August 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,072,236.48.

Medallia stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Medallia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Medallia by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Medallia by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. William Blair lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

