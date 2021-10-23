KBR (NYSE:KBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.19

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.19 and last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 4640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Get KBR alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 22.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 4.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in KBR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at $540,000.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.