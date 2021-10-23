Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.98

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.98 and last traded at $67.93, with a volume of 82738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.21.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $3,358,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

