Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $61.23

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.23 and last traded at $61.24, with a volume of 1539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,378,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $67,395,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $50,285,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.