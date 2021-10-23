Renren (NYSE:RENN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 156,040 shares.The stock last traded at $24.99 and had previously closed at $24.99.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Renren during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Renren during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Renren by 141.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renren during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in Renren during the second quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

