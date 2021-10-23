Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Down 7.5%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s share price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $162.51 and last traded at $162.51. Approximately 1,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 187,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 453.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $202,766.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,766.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

