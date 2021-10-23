UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $206.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.98. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in UniFirst by 692.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

