DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $324,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 73,741 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $7,824,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 260,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,032,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,419,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter.

DRH stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

