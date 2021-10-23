Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Kirby worth $329,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kirby by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kirby by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE KEX opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

