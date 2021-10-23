Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.37 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.